There's rich, filthy rich and there's wealthy, but if you want to spend a weekend at Antelope Trails Ranch, you better fall in the latter category.

I came across this beautiful property on airbnb, but the price was unbelievably high. A one night stay at Antelope Trails Ranch is $12,000 a night!

The listing reads like an excerpt out of love novel. It states:

Creeks trickle past and aspen leaves flutter outside this lodge-style property spread out over 3 houses and 67 acres. Wood-paneled rooms with stone fireplaces are a cozy contrast to the rugged Tetons viewed through floor-to-ceiling windows. Nearly 1,000 feet of riverfront and 10 miles of hiking, ATV, or snowmobile trails make this your own private piece of the West—all just outside Jackson.

While the $12K a night price does seem a little steep, if you're planning on making it a group outing, the average cost per person can make it significantly less expensive.

The property boasts:

10 Bedrooms

11 Beds

10.5 Bathrooms

Mountain View

River View

Private Beach Access – Beachfront

Dedicated Workspace

Private Hot Tub

Accommodates 16+ Guests

Full Kitchen

Wet Bar

Exercise Equipment

Private Volleyball Court

Private Basketball Court

Washer & Dryer

TVs with Standard Cable

and so much more!

Antelope Trails Ranch is definitely a dream come true, and if you can afford it, they also do extended stays.

It's everything you can possibly think of and more.

Check out these photos of the swanky estate, both inside and out below.

$12,000 a Day 'Jackson Hole AirBnB' Is the Definition of Elegance Gallery Credit: airbnb