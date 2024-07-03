LOOK: Lavish $700K Casper Home Comes Equipped With an Indoor Pool

If you are anything at all like me, you have dreamed of owning a home with a full size, indoor pool, at least once in your life. For most Casperites, that is just a pipe dream. Well, it doesn't have to be anymore.

Caldwell Banker - The Legacy Group posting a listing last month (June 2024), for a single family home located at 1245 E 19th Street, right here in Casper. The property has everything you could ever want and/or need, and at a price that won't break your bank account. Originally listed at $700,000, it's now down to $690,000.

The house, which was originally built back in 2002, is being listed by Brandon Lamb at Caldwell Banker - The Legacy Group.

The listing states:

Check out this beautifully updated home. Meticulously kept ranch style that features fantastic entertaining spaces throughout. Ever wanted to own a pool house!? Well here is your chance. Features include new stamped concrete covered porch and full landscaping, newer roof, solar panels, RV parking, two laundry rooms and central air. Seller is related to a licensed real estate agent in the State of Wyoming.

The property boasts:

4 bedrooms

3 full bathrooms

2 vehicle garage

Solar panel system

New roof

Brand new stamped concrete porch and landscaping

Lot size - 9,583 square feet

Building Area - 5,811 square feet

and so much more!

Check out these photo of this luxurious Casper house, both inside and out.

Lavish $700K Casper Home Comes Equipped With an Indoor Pool Gallery Credit: Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group