LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem

There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one.

Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion.

The house, which is 3650 square feet, features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 Juliette balconies, 2 private patio areas, a 2-car detached garage and a backyard oasis with a hot tub.

The property is being listed by The Michael Houck Real Estate Team, with the listing agent being Michael Houck.

The official listing states:

Historic Elegance! The grandeur and craftsmanship of this 1922 brick home will impress both those that appreciate quality construction of the past and modern features of the present. The property hails 4 bedrooms (1 non conforming) including a massive primary bedroom which includes its own private ensuite bathroom modernized with heated floors and respective time-era cosmetics updates. The Original hardwood floors, banisters, dental molding and custom trim have all been perfectly maintained. Owners will enjoy the rare ability to have a 2 car detached garage with ally access and additional off street parking in the front of the home. The backyard is your own private sanctuary complete with dozens of different plants, flowers, trees and privacy to entertain on your large deck with built in seating and fire pit. Experience everything downtown Casper has to offer as this home is within walking distance to the famous Grant Street Grocery, Nicolaysen Art Museum as well as countless boutique shopping opportunities and local eateries.

This is home is a dream come, with a listing price of $695,000.

Check out these photos of the property, both inside and out.

Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem