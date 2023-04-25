Gorgeous Million Dollar Casper Home Gives Off Serious Mansion Vibes [PHOTOS]

There are homes and then there are dream homes. This particular property is definitely the latter.

Located at 1221 Morado Drive, this beautiful house features:

4 Bedrooms

4.5 Bathrooms

4 Car Garage

Clawfoot Tub

6402 Square Feet

Fully Landscaped

Covered Patio

Covered, Wrap Around Porch

Get our free mobile app

The property, which was built in 2019, is being listed by Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group, and the real estate agent is Tommy Russell.

The online listing states:

Experience luxury living in at 1221 Morado Drive, an exquisite 6,500 square foot home situated on a beautifully landscaped one-acre estate lot. Enjoy stunning views of Casper Mountain from the wrap-around porch. Entertain guests in the kitchen and dining space featuring Wolf appliances, coffered ceilings, custom trim inlays, tiled showers and walk-in. Relax in the main level primary suite with a 5-piece bathroom, clawfoot tub, tiled shower with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, and laundry facilities.

This is elegant home really is a dream come true. With a listing price of a cool $1,750,000, it can be yours.

Check out these photos of the property, both inside and out.

Gorgeous Million Dollar Casper Home Gives Off Serious Mansion Vibes