Elegant Three-Million Dollar Casper House Is a Dream Come True [PHOTOS]

There are some very beautiful house for sale right now in around the entire state of Wyoming, but none are as breathtaking as this one here in Casper.

If you have 3.275 million dollars burning a hole in your bank account, this is certainly the home for you.

The property, which was built in 1984, is being listed by Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group, with the real estate agent listed as Lacey Prince.

HOME DETAILS

10,400 Square Foot House

7 Bedrooms

8 Bathrooms

+ Additional Living Quarters with Additional Kitchen

Bedroom and Bathroom (not counted in numbers above)

State of the Art 12 Seat Theater Room with Full Bar

Home Gym

Hot Tub

Office

6 Car Attached Garage

600 Amp Electrical Service

600 Amp Generator to Run Entire House

Partially Heated Driveway

Fully Heated Walkway

Completely Remodeled with in the last 3 years

New Loft Area Finished in 2021

Kitchen features Cherry Medallion Cabinetry

PROPERTY DETAILS

10 Acres- In the County and Zoned Urban Agriculture

2 Water Wells City Water & Sewer

100% Paved access

1.3M+ in Professional Landscaping

Commercial Outdoor Playset

Breeo Smokeless Fire Pit

Amazing Views

OUTDOOR COVERED PAVILION

1100 Sq/Ft Outdoor Covered Pavilion with Vaulted Ceilings and Exposed Beams

Stamped Concrete with Floor Drains

Electric Heaters

Gas Fireplace Audio and Video that's connected to the main house system

Twin Eagle Outdoor Kitchen with 36" Smoker and Hood vent

REDIRON SHOP

60' x 100' x 18' Rediron Shop

Concrete Gun Vault with climate control

Audio and Video that's connected to the main house system

Infrared Heat

Epoxy Floor with Trench Drains

Air Pack System

Hotsy Pressure Washer

Air, Washer and Electrical Reels RV Plug on side of shop

Bathroom

SMART HOME

Savant Smart Home System

Integrated Lighting with Smart Switches

Integrated Security System

Integrated Garage Door Controls

Integrated Pre-wired Landscape Lighting

Integrated Heated Driveway

Whole house Video and Audio Distribution with Speakers throughout the house

Complete Network Upgrade in Oct 2021

Elegant Three-Million Dollar Casper House Is a Dream Come True