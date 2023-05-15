Elegant Three-Million Dollar Casper House Is a Dream Come True [PHOTOS]
There are some very beautiful house for sale right now in around the entire state of Wyoming, but none are as breathtaking as this one here in Casper.
If you have 3.275 million dollars burning a hole in your bank account, this is certainly the home for you.
The property, which was built in 1984, is being listed by Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group, with the real estate agent listed as Lacey Prince.
HOME DETAILS
- 10,400 Square Foot House
- 7 Bedrooms
- 8 Bathrooms
- + Additional Living Quarters with Additional Kitchen
- Bedroom and Bathroom (not counted in numbers above)
- State of the Art 12 Seat Theater Room with Full Bar
- Home Gym
- Hot Tub
- Office
- 6 Car Attached Garage
- 600 Amp Electrical Service
- 600 Amp Generator to Run Entire House
- Partially Heated Driveway
- Fully Heated Walkway
- Completely Remodeled with in the last 3 years
- New Loft Area Finished in 2021
- Kitchen features Cherry Medallion Cabinetry
PROPERTY DETAILS
- 10 Acres- In the County and Zoned Urban Agriculture
- 2 Water Wells City Water & Sewer
- 100% Paved access
- 1.3M+ in Professional Landscaping
- Commercial Outdoor Playset
- Breeo Smokeless Fire Pit
- Amazing Views
OUTDOOR COVERED PAVILION
- 1100 Sq/Ft Outdoor Covered Pavilion with Vaulted Ceilings and Exposed Beams
- Stamped Concrete with Floor Drains
- Electric Heaters
- Gas Fireplace Audio and Video that's connected to the main house system
- Twin Eagle Outdoor Kitchen with 36" Smoker and Hood vent
REDIRON SHOP
- 60' x 100' x 18' Rediron Shop
- Concrete Gun Vault with climate control
- Audio and Video that's connected to the main house system
- Infrared Heat
- Epoxy Floor with Trench Drains
- Air Pack System
- Hotsy Pressure Washer
- Air, Washer and Electrical Reels RV Plug on side of shop
- Bathroom
SMART HOME
- Savant Smart Home System
- Integrated Lighting with Smart Switches
- Integrated Security System
- Integrated Garage Door Controls
- Integrated Pre-wired Landscape Lighting
- Integrated Heated Driveway
- Whole house Video and Audio Distribution with Speakers throughout the house
- Complete Network Upgrade in Oct 2021
Check out this stunning photos of the house, both inside and out below.