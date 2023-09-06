The Famed ‘Ivy House Inn’ Is Up For Sale in Casper [PHOTOS]

Just in time for Halloween, a renowned local residence is on the market once more.

The Ivy House Inn was originally built back in 1916. It was converted into a bed and breakfast in 1995. A year later are when the ghost stories began. The home is even listed as "haunted" on the American history website, Legends of America.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not, this iconic property is located at 815 South Ash Street and is being listed by Alisha Collins Real Estate. The current listed price tag is $460,000.

The house features:

9 Bedrooms

5 Bathrooms

4 Fireplaces

Unique Architecture

Hardwood Floors

Antique Doors

Butler's Pantry

Double Pane Window

Walk-in Closets

Deck

Patio

Fenced Yard

The online listing states

815 S Ash Street Casper WY. Welcome to a truly exceptional property with limitless potential! This remarkable 9-bedroom, 5-bathroom home embodies character, unique architecture, and charm that set it apart. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be captivated. The gleaming hardwood floors flow through the space, built in bookshelves, antique doors and fireplaces are scattered throughout the home. Large windows flood the interior with natural light, highlighting the unique architectural details that make this home truly special. The versatility of this property opens a world of possibilities, making it perfect for business adventures like house hacking or a fun bed and breakfast. The butler’s pantry adds a touch of charm and convenience, offering a functional space for culinary endeavors and storage. With 9 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, this home provides ample room for creativity, whether you’re looking to accommodate a large group, create a multi-purpose space, or explore income opportunities. This home’s charm is not just skin deep; it’s reflected in every corner, making it a space that truly resonates with those who appreciate both history and modern functionality. If you’re seeking a property with character, unique architecture, and the potential for various uses, your search ends here. Embrace the possibilities and make this one-of-a-kind gem yours today!

Get our free mobile app

Check out these photos of the property both inside and out below.

The Famed 'Ivy House Inn' Is Up For Sale in Casper

Luxurious $1.6 Million Casper House Is a Hidden Gem