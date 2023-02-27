There are quite a few houses listed on the market these days, but none that look quite as awesome, inside and out, as this one.

Located at 1011 Goodstein Drive, this house features:

7 Bedrooms

3.75 Bathrooms

Cedar Sauna

3 Vehicle Garage

Chef's Kitchen

Massive En-Suite

Gas Brick Fireplace

Rooftop Deck with Mountain Views

The property is being listed by The Michael Houck Real Estate Team, and the real estate agent is Kristy Seiver.

The online listing also states:

Don't miss the opportunity to own this stunning two-story home nestled on a corner lot with breathtaking views! The custom-built home boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space that's thoughtfully designed for comfortable living. You'll be impressed with the distressed hardwood floors, Venetian plaster, and granite throughout! This lovely home features a luxurious 5-piece bathroom with a dry sauna and jet tub, while the 10 ft basement ceilings add to the grandeur of the home! Extras: This home is situated on a quarter of an acre with plenty of space for parking, a stone firepit, a beautifully landscaped yard and it backs up to a wonderful walking path to a park! To top it all off enjoy your breathtaking unobstructed VIEWS of Casper Mo

This is beautiful home is a dream come true, at a listing price of $850,000.

Check out these photos of the property, both inside and out.

Take a Look Inside: Breathtaking Casper Home Could Be Yours