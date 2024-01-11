Luxurious McMurray Mansion Is Back on the Casper Market [PHOTOS]

One of the most beautiful houses in the Casper area is up for sale again.

The stunning nine bedroom mansion was originally built back in 2007, by the late Mick and Susie McMurray.

Located at 2250 Newport, Casper, WY 82609, the spacious 22,000 square foot property is sitting on almost a seventeen acre lot.

The current list price of the home is $7,900,000. It is being listed by Coldwell Banker The Legacy Group and the real estate agent is Tommy Russell.

The online listing states:

Welcome to Wyo Manor, an enchanting 22, 000square-foot estate thoughtfully designed for luxury living, business, and entertainment. Each room is a warm masterpiece with tall ceilings and south-facing windows elegantly framing the mountain views. Upstairs, a regal private office and conference room streamline business operations. The estate boasts spacious guest suites, a luxurious primary suite, an ornate kitchen, grand living and dining areas, and a banquet hall for up to 100 guests, with an outdoor patio. A separate guest home offers private quarters for long term guest stays or VRBO potential, and the grounds feature an exclusive waterfall and pond with a walking path. The 5-stall garage attached to the guest home is a car collectors dream with radiant heat, floor drains and plumbing for pressure wash and compressed air. This mansion's prime location near the North Platte River and Hogadon Basin Skiing provides abundant recreational opportunities. Wyoming residents enjoy no state income tax, a low population, and vast open spaces. Wyo Manor presents the opportunity to live in luxury while establishing a business and making a sound investment.

The house features:

9 Bedrooms

13 Full Bathrooms

Alarm System

Walk In Closest

Handicap Access

Breakfast Room

Dining Room

Laundry Facilities

Fireplace

Central Air

Spa/Jet Tub

Lot Size (acres) - 16.659

Lot Size (Square Footage) - 725,666

and much more!

Check out photos of both the inside and out of this beautiful property below.

