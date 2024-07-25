Hot in Casper: David Street Station Gives Update on the Splash Pad

The heat is on here in Casper, but you still can still cool off at the Splash Pad at David Street Station.

While there have been some issues with the Splash Pad as of late, it is open today and repairs are in the works.

The official David Street Station Facebook page posted a photo, along with a caption that read:

💦7/25/24 Splash Pad Update💦

Today is going to be a hot one, and our splash pad is currently on and will be for this evening's concert! Please know we have been working with multiple professionals to diagnose and repair our splash pad system, and there are more repairs to go. This will result in the splash pad being down again in the future, but for now...it's on!

We will try to keep our community updated as we work through repairs on when it will be on and off. Thank you all for your understanding and patience on this matter.

Get our free mobile app

In case you were wondering, the concert that they are referring to is the free Josh Gracin Summer Concert - Presented by Hilltop Bank, which begins this evening (Thursday, July 25th, 2024) at 6:00 pm.

Josh Gracin was a contestant on the second season of American Idol, a Michigan native and former Marine (although as the saying goes: "once a Marine, always a Marine").

Here Are the Stores Casperites Want in the Eastridge Mall Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke