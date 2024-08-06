Heads Up Casper: the Splash Pad at David Street Down Is Currently Down

One of the most easily accessible places to cool off in the summer heat is the Splash Pad at David Street Station.

There have been some issues with the Splash Pad in recent weeks, but for the time being, it is now closed.

Last Friday (August 2nd, 2024), the official David Street Station Facebook page shared a photo of the Splash Pad with a message that read:

Our splash pad is currently down until further notice due to issues with our system. We apologize for the inconvenience and will get it up and running as soon as we can. Thank you.

Considering the temperatures in Casper are supposed to be great deal cooler, hopefully the Splash Pad will be up and running before the next big heat wave.

