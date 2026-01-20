Casper Singles: Adult Glow Skate ‘Single Mingle’ Lights Up the Ice Before Valentine’s Day

With Valentine's Day coming up soon, David Street Station is giving you a chance to find true love on the ice. If you're 18 and up, get ready for the Glow Skate Single Mingle.

The David Street Station Facebook page shared the event with a graphic and a detailed caption that read:

Skate into the glow of a whole extra month at David Street Station's ice rink!

Thanks to Visit Casper, we have another Glow Skate Night on Friday, February 13th from 5:00PM-8:30PM! We've got a live DJ from Rocky Mountain Sound & Light, neon lights all around, and the vibes turned up!

This Glow Skate is a chance for you to meet, mingle and skate! Wear green if you are single, yellow if you are open to options, and red if you are for taken and just there for the fun!

This event is 18+ so bring an ID to get on the ice and join in on the fun!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Friday, February 13th, 2026 | 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

WHERE: David Street Station - 200 S. David, Casper, WY, United States, 82601

COST: Free

This is your chance to have some fun and possibly find the love of your life before the dreaded Valentine's Day holiday kicks off.

