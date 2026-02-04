Groove Time: DJ Nyke Jams with Casper Head Start Kiddos

There is nothing more rewarding then spending time with children and helping to mold their inquisitive little minds.

Earlier this week (Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026), I had the distinct pleasure to speak with and play music for Miss Mel and Miss Tricia's preschool class at Head Start here in Casper. The children ranged in ages from three to five years old.

After I spoke to the class for a few minutes, breaking down how I got into deejaying and what I do in radio land, I broke out the DJ equipment for a little impromptu dance party. I played a few dance party favorites, like:

Cupid Shuffle

Chicken Dance

Macarena

Golden (by Huntrix of the KPop Demon Hunter soundtrack)

Miss Mel spoke to me about their current program for bringing in guest speakers and performers. She stated:

Our curriculum is based on studies, with our current focus being on music. We are advocates of exposing the kids to new experiences that they might not see in everyday life. I try to get a community member in with each new study.

If you too would like to do a community presentation for the Head Start kids, please reach out to Melanie Tuck at 307-266-5480.

If you have a special talent, skillset or other form of artistry, I urge you to share with these local children. I can assure you, seeing their smiling faces will warm your heart as much as it did mine.

