Boots, Gowns & Big Hearts: Casper Shines at the 2026 Butterfly Ball

Saturday evening (January 31st, 2026), was a magical night of dancing, food, games and pictures all to benefit a great cause, the Olivia Caldwell Foundation.

The 9th Annual Butterfly Ball Adult Prom was one for the record books

The them this year was "Secret Garden", after the beloved children's classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, about a lonely orphan girl who discovers a hidden, locked garden on her uncle's estate in England. The night featured delectable hors d'oeuvres and tasty adult beverages, including the evening special, a fruity, pineapple infused Tito's vodka mixed with cranberry juice and served with a large slice of fresh pineapple. There were also several wines to choose from.

Along with the silent auction, the evening also included a spin-the-bottle wine pull, professional prom photos, and the highly anticipated Prom King & Queen competition.

The emcee for the evenings festivities was the charismatic, Prairie Wife in Heels, Cathy Holman, who along with making all the announcements, made sure everyone had a great time.

Hundreds of people from Casper and around the state were in attendance, including couples, businesses and those just looking to enjoy the adult prom atmosphere. After talking with several different people, I found that there were quite a few folks, like myself, that didn't have the chance to attend our high school prom, so for us, events like these are a dream come true.

The mission of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to funding life-saving pediatric cancer research and programs to improve the lives of children battling cancer and other serious diseases in throughout the state of Wyoming and the surrounding areas. They also fund a Pediatric Specialty Outreach Clinic, which brings expert physicians to Casper to see Wyoming kids locally for a variety of chronic or complicated medical conditions.

Check out the photos from the 2026 Butterfly Ball below.

