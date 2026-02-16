For all fans of ballet, the world's most iconic ballet is making its way to Casper in October 2026.

A press release from the Ford Wyoming Center states:

See Swan Lake — a visually spectacular, Broadway-caliber production of ballet’s most beloved story, performed by a cast of 50 world-class dancers.

From the emotional depth of Tchaikovsky’s music to the elegance of the Dance of the Little Swans and the Black Swan’s 32 fouettés, this performance delivers unforgettable moments at every turn.

Don’t miss your chance to witness a cultural landmark live on stage.

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes (including 20-minute intermission)

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Thursday, October 29th, 2026 | Doors open at 6:00 pm, show starts at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: to be announced

AGES: for ages 5 and up

The presale begins Tuesday, February 17th, 2026, at 10:00 am and goes until Thursday, February 19th, 2026, at 11:00 pm. Use code "SWANS" to unlock the presale.

This world-renowned classical ballet features music from Russian composer, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. It tells the tragic story of Princess Odette, who is cursed by the sorcerer Von Rothbart to be a swan by day. Prince Siegfried falls in love with her, but is tricked into pledging himself to the sorcerer's daughter, the Black Swan, ultimately resulting in a doomed romance. Despite its initial failure, it is now widely considered one of the most popular ballets of all time.

