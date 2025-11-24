Valentine’s Day Gets Loud: Toughest Monster Truck Tour Returns to Casper

This Valentine's Day, you can share all the high-flying, gravity-defying, car-crunching excitement of as the Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Ford Wyoming Center website states:

February 14, celebrate your love of family and big trucks when Fremont Motors presents The Toughest Monster Truck Tour, returning to Ford Wyoming Center in Casper! And don’t worry if you have plans with your special someone that night because this event begins at 3:00 PM.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 28, but fans can take advantage of the $5 Off ALL Tickets + FREE Pit Pass (a $15 value) during the pre-sale from Tuesday, November 25 – Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 27 using code FWC26. Starting November 28, the same Early Bird offer will be available with no code needed through December 21. Toughest Monster Truck Tour tickets make a wonderful holiday gift and it’s good timing because this is the best deal that will be offered.

The FREE Pit Pass plus an event ticket gets you in early for the Pit Party where you can walk ON the dirt track, see the monster trucks up close, get autographs from the drivers, and take selfies. After December 21, the Pit Pass will be $15 or FREE at Fremont Motors.

Get our free mobile app

The 2026 line up of trucks includes:

Dirt Crew

Blockhead

Dozer

Maximus

Jurassic Attack

Velociraptor

PLUS, the high-flying, gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross team

*Line-up subject to change*

Annually, this is one of my favorite events. My children and I have been going since the very first one here in Casper, and every year we have a blast. Come out and enjoy all the high octane fun of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour 2025 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke