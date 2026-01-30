I have always been a hug of monster trucks and racing. With that in mind, one of Casper's favorite annual events is coming back to the Ford Wyoming Center on Valentine's Day 2026. It's the highly anticipated return of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour.

Join the fun and sit in my section!

We're turning the fun up notch by giving you the option to sit in my section (section 108) and be part of my crew, to enjoy all the adrenaline pumping, high flying, car crunching action while we scream, shout and cheer for our favorite trucks and drivers!

Use special code NYKE here to get your tickets for the discounted rate of $20.07 (plus fees). Keep in mine, this code is only good until Monday, February 9th, 2026 or while seats are available.

The Pit Party will be taking place from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm. The Pit Pass gets fans in early for the Pit Party where they can walk on the track, see the trucks up close, meet the drivers, get autographs and take photos. Pit Passes can be purchased for $15.00 or will available for free upon request at Fremont Motors Casper.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, February 14th, 2026 | Pit Party: 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm, Show begins at 3:00 pm

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: Seats start at $28.00

You can purchase your tickets now at the Ford Wyoming Center box office or online at www.toughestmonstertrucks.com.

If you're as much of a fan of monster trucks as I am, then this is an event you definitely don't want to miss!

