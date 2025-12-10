‘Breakfast With Santa’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center This Sunday

If you looking to get the little ones all the way into the Christmas spirit, this Sunday morning, they can enjoy a magical experience by sharing breakfast with jolly ole Saint Nick at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Ford Wyoming Center websites states this about the upcoming event:

E&F Towing and Recovery and Oak View Group are thrilled to announce a magical holiday event that promises to bring joy to families and children of all ages. Join us for "BREAKFAST WITH SANTA" at the Ford Wyoming Center on Sunday, December 14th, 2025. Thank you to our sponsors E&F Towing and Recovery. Your sponsorship dollars help us keep ticket prices affordable, allowing more families to join in the magic of the season.

This enchanting morning kicks off with doors opening at 8:30 am, welcoming families and children to an immersive holiday experience. The centerpiece of the event, a delectable breakfast buffet, begins at 9:00 am, featuring a spread of delicious, family-friendly fare to delight all appetites.

The highlight of the morning is none other than the jolly old man himself, Santa Claus! Santa will be making his grand entrance at 9:30 am, and he's ready to greet children, hear their Christmas wishes, and pose for cherished photos that will be treasured for years to come. Photos will be available for download from the Ford Wyoming Center’s Facebook page within 5 business days of the event.

The excitement doesn't stop there! "BREAKFAST WITH SANTA" offers a range of enchanting activities and interactive stations, including:

Coloring stations to let children's creativity shine.

Crafting activities to engage the artistic side of young minds.

Letter-writing stations to send their heartfelt wishes straight to the North Pole.

Cookie decorating to satisfy sweet tooth cravings.

The event promises a festive atmosphere filled with holiday cheer, spreading the joy and magic of the season. Families can come together, create special memories, and enjoy the company of friends and neighbors.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, December 14th, 2022 | Doors open at 8:30 am, breakfast at 9:00 am

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601

COST: $8.25 for ages 7 and up, children 6 and under are free

Seating is limited, so be sure to reserve your spot early to ensure you don't miss out on this extraordinary holiday experience.

