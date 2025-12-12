Ho Ho Ho! Meet Santa at the Natrona County Library Next Wednesday
Casper children are going to have another chance to meet jolly ole Saint Nick on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 at the Natrona County Library.
The Natrona County Library Facebook page shared some cute photos of kiddos interacting with Santa at the last event, along with a reminder of next week's event that stated:
Santa will be back at the Library next week! We’re counting down to Christmas with crafts, cookies, games, and plenty of holiday cheer. Students in grades K to 6 can join us after school on Wednesday, December 17 at 4 PM for a jolly (and sweet!) afternoon with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your creativity, your wish list, and your excitement for a cozy Christmas moment at the Library.
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 | 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- WHERE: Natrona County Library - 307 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82601 (Crawford Room)
- AGES: K-6
- COST: Free
Don't miss the chance to talk Santa Claus and get in the holiday spirit next Wednesday.
