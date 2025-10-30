Seasonal Christmas Store Opens This Weekend at Eastridge Mall

It never fails to amaze me at how quickly the seasonal stores start appearing in the Eastridge Mall each year. We're not to Halloween yet and shops like Walmart and Target already have Christmas displays. Are we completely skipping over Thanksgiving for 2025?

While we only have Spirit Halloween a little bit longer, 12 Days of Christmas will be opening up their doors, this weekend, on Saturday, November 1st, 2025. This year, they will be located between Swagger Sneakers & Styles and Cosmic Candy and Oddities.

The 12 Days of Christmas Season Opening Facebook event page states:

We will be opening November 1st 11am until 6pm

Come join us for a first look at new products

Store hours are November 1st until December 23 11am until 6pm

Although the mall is losing a personal favorite and the last remaining food court eatery, in Flaming Wok, at least two other places will be opening soon other than just 12 Days of Christmas.

One appears to be a kiosk for Grease Monkey BBQ - Supply Store. The other appears to be a clothing store of some sort, located next to Ross Dress for Less, directly across from Best Buy (with the new kiosk located directly in the middle of the two stores).

