New Pop-Up Shoe Store Steps Into Eastridge Mall Just in Time for Black Friday

Tis the season for welcoming a plethora of new stores in the Eastridge Mall. In the last three weeks, there have already been a handful of new stores, most locally owned, but a few major retailers as well.

Brown's Shoe Fit Co is returning for the second year in the row for what they call "pop up shops". As of right now, they have several locations in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska, specifically in Cheyenne, Omaha, Fort Morgan and multiple stores in the Denver area.

The shoe retailer specializes in footwear from brands like Ugg, Hey Dude, Hoka, Birkenstock and Crocks.

The seasonal store is set to open its doors for the first time this year on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). They will be located in the same storefront as last year, in the former Rue 21 location, right outside Target. Unlike most of the seasonal mall stores, they are only planning to be open until Friday, December 28th.

Considering that Black Friday is highly regarded as the busiest shopping day of the entire year, Brown's Shoe Fit Co. picked the perfect opening day.

