Ex-Mills Lingerie Location Reopens Inside the Eastridge Mall [PHOTOS]

Over the last year or two, the Eastridge Mall has been actively aiming to get more local businesses inside the premises, and thus far it has been a successful endeavor.

At the time of this article, there are already several locally-owned business open and a few more are set to open in March 2026. Locally-owned stores include:

Cosmic Candy

Hibachi Supreme Buffet

New Moon

Pro Image Sports

Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment

Swagger Sneakers and Styles

Tewes Design Studio

You can now also add Cherries (formerly Cherries Lingerie), to the list. Originally located in Mills in the Mountain View Plaza, they have been in business for the last four and half years. They have been in the mall now for about a month, after having their soft re-opening on Sunday, January 25th, 2026.

The lingerie and women's entertainment retailer currently has two rooms open with a third set to open in the very near future.

