Wyoming Pop Culture Con 2025: Bigger, Bolder, and an Absolute Blast

Th third annual Wyoming Pop Culture Con was last weekend at the Eastridge Mall and for the first time in the history of the event, admission was free.

There was plethora of nerd and pop culture, from comic books and cosplayers, to voice actors, actress and collectibles.

I spoke with the event coordinator, Karla Sims, about this years convention.

How do you feel about the 2025 Wyoming Pop Culture Con?

This year's Wyoming Pop Culture Con event was a highlight of our three-year hosting term. The event's triumph is a testament to the dedication of our supporters. We extend our gratitude to our loyal fan base, as well as our talented guests, cosplayers, vendors, artists, volunteers, venue, and sponsors. Your combined efforts have resulted in an estimated attendance at EASTRIDGE Mall this weekend that rivals that of a typical crazy Black Friday weekend.

With the success of the event of this year's convention, will it be back?

Look out, Casper. We will be back for a fourth annual bigger and even better event coming soon.

If you were in attendance of this year's convention, on either day, chances our, we've got photos of you.

Check out this awesome photo gallery from this year's Wyoming Pop Culture Con below.

