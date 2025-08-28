Casper, Assemble! The Annual Wyoming Pop Culture Con Returns for Third Year

The annual Wyoming Pop Culture Con is coming back to the Eastridge Mall for year number three and it's bigger and better than ever.

Something new is happening at this year's event

For the first time ever, entry into this year's convention is free!

What can you expect at the Wyoming Pop Culture Con?

If this is your first time attending an event like this, it's not like any other convention. First and foremost, It is not just a comic book convention (although there will be comic books and comic book artists on hand). The Wyoming Pop Culture Con is exactly as the name implies. It encompasses all things pop culture.

There will be actors and actresses (live action, voice, anime, etc.), cosplayers, writers, artists, vendors , food trucks and so much more more.

The event coordinator, Karla Sims, is super excited about this year's con. She stated:

Are you ready for an unforgettable comic con and pop culture weekend? Experience a weekend packed full of comics (books), gaming and television guests, cosplayers, toy and comic vendors, creators, writers, authors, artists, food trucks, and fun for the whole family. We can not wait to see you there.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: October 4th & 5th, 2025 | Saturday from 10:00 am - 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

WHERE: Eastridge Mall - 601 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82609

COST: Admission is free!

Each year, the Wyoming Pop Culture Con has gotten bigger and bigger, but 2025 is set to be the largest one yet. Bring out all your family members and friends to this free convention, because there is sure to be something for everyone, and that's literally for all ages.

Make sure to follow the Wyoming Pop Culture Con on Facebook by clicking here, to stay updated on all the special guests and vendors that will be on hand.

