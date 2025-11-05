Hickory Farms Makes a Delicious Return to Casper’s Eastridge Mall

As the holiday season shifts from Halloween to Thanksgiving and Christmas, more and more stores are opening up in the Eastridge Mall.

Today (Wednesday, November 5th, 2025), the seasonal Hickory Farms store has their grand opening. They offering 10% off the entire store today only.

This year, they are located in a new storefront, which is the former Kay's Jewelers (directly across from Riddles Jewelry and the kid's play area).

Hickory Farms is also offering a 10% discount to all military personnel, which includes (with a valid military ID):

Active Duty Military

Retired Military

Veterans

Spouses

Dependents

This year, online orders can be placed via their website (click here), and be ready to be picked within six hours.

The first Hickory Farms was originally established back in 1951 by Ricard K. Ransom who sold cheeses at local fairs in the Toledo, Ohio area. By 1959, he had opened his first retail location. Today, they specialize in food gift boxes and charcuterie baskets, consisting of summer sausage, cheese, fruit, nuts, assorted sweets and in some areas, even wine. Their headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois, and the operate throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada.

This is the fourth new store to open (or that will be opening soon), in the Eastridge Mall. 12 Days of Christmas opened on Saturday (November 1st, 2025) and one of the two New Moon locations is also now open. Two kiosks, Grease Monkey BBQ - Supply Store and Turtle Moon, are set to open soon as well.

