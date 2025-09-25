Swaggers Sneakers & Styles Finds a New Home Inside the Eastridge Mall

It's been just a month or two shy of two years since Allen Jennings brought a little something new in urban fashion to the streets of Casper. Swaggers Sneakers & Styles has filled the local void for sneakerheads in our area.

Now, they've moved to a more central location, in the Eastridge Mall, next to Zumiez

I had the pleasure to speak with Swaggers' general manager, Dontevian Wilson, about the new location.

When did you move into this new mall location?

"Our grand opening was Saturday, September 13th."

Why did you decide on moving to the mall?

"It's closer to our clientele. The mall is a focal point in Casper. We were more of destination spot before (at our Mills location). Now we're more centralized. Plus, we trying to bring that fire back to mall shoppers. Our store definitely gives you that big city feel."

What can folks expect at this new store?

"We've still got the same vibe, but more swag. We're the only place like this in town, the only place you'll find swag like this and you don't have to wait 3 weeks (like online ordering), or driving four hours or more going to Denver."

If you've never been in the store before, it is definitely a whole vibe. They have everything from sneakers to urban fashion and everything in between. Swaggers also really is an entire experience too, with mini arcade games, a foosball table, comfy chairs, TV and some pretty awesome music blaring from the speakers.

Check out these photos, both inside and out, of the new Swaggers Sneakers & Styles location inside the Eastridge Mall.

