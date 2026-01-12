Casper Gamers, Get Ready: New Video Arcade Coming to Eastridge Mall

Over the course of the last year, Casper has seen an influx in the amount of locally owned retailers in the Eastridge Mall. The good news is, you can expect another addition really soon.

Spellbound Arcade is set to open March 1st, 2025, right next to their sister store, Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment, which is located directly across from Hot Topic. That location has been home to several video arcade, laser tag and other family fun-type venues over the course of the last decade, but this one is going to differ in how you enjoy your time.

Owner and operator, Steve Howe, shared what will make Spellbound Arcade standout:

We have unlimited time based play retro arcade cabinets, VR (virtual reality) experiences with both co-op gaming and escape experiences, table tops for TCG (trading card games) games like Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon and Lorcana, private RPG (role-playing games) rooms for Dungeons & Dragons and other games, space for hosting birthday parties, racing simulators, truck simulators, and solo VR games. We also buy and sell TCG singles as well as packs and accessories.

If you're looking to wet your whistle, so to speak, before the grand opening, they will be hosting a free Pokémon league event on Saturday, January 31st, 2026, at 1:00 pm.

As a big time retro gamer myself, I'm a looking forward to having some place to go, especially to teach my kiddos how we used to play in the old days, but I'm also looking forward to all the new and improved gaming experiences Spellbound Arcade will offer. Casper is definitely in a need of more spaces like this for teens, kids of all ages in general, and family fun.

