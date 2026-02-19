It has been an exciting week thus far for new retail stores in Casper. Five Below recently opened on the east side and their neighboring store, Maurices, is already starting their move from the mall to their brand new location.

The American women's clothing retail chain, Maurices, has been a mainstay in the Eastridge Mall over the course of the last few years, but they recently celebrated their final day at that location on Monday, February 15th, 2026.

If you've been to the Blackmore Marketplace recently, you've no doubt noticed the new store signage next to Five Below (and the upcoming Burlington Coat Factory). The new Maurices store is having their grand re-opening on Saturday, February 21st, 2026, from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm.

Maurices was originally founded in 1931 in Duluth, Minnesota. The retail chain specializes in a wide selection of women's clothing ranging in sizes from 0 - 24, and includes jeans, tops, dresses, accessories and more. They are primarily located in shopping malls and in smaller towns, they currently operate over 1000 stores in the United States and Canada.

