What could make this President's Day even better? How about finding out Casper has a brand new store that opened slightly ahead of schedule.

Five Below is Now Open

Specialty discount store, Five Below, had their soft opening on Sunday, February 15th, 2026. Located in the Blackmore Marketplace. Five Below is just one of the many new locations that are set to open in the area sometime this year, which also includes Burlington (formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory) and a new Maurices store (their current location is inside the Eastridge Mall).

What to Expect if it's Your First Experience

Five Below is like a dollar store, but on steroids. Most of their items and products prices cost $5.00 or less, with a few select items being priced up to $40.00. The chain is aimed at tweens and teens, but there is a little something there for everyone. Originally founded in 2002, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the chain has grown to more than 1,800 stores located in forty-six states, spread out all across the country. They now employ over 30,000 people.

Get our free mobile app

On a personal note, my 12-year-old son was overjoyed to find out that Five Below was open already. Having frequented a store in Oklahoma City quite often and begging me to stop at one of the many Denver locations. I'm not for sure if it's the plethora of candy that they sell or all the other cool bargain items, but he is a fan for life.

READ MORE: Casper Gamers, Get Ready - New Video Arcade Coming to the Eastridge Mall

13 Now Defunct Casper Bars - Then & Now Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke