The Casper Area Has New Spot to Get Your Chicken & Waffles Fix

It's always a great feeling whenever we get new local food options and the latest is Neva's Chicken and Waffles.

Located at 4718 West Yellowstone Highway in Mills, Neva's Chicken and Waffles recently had their soft opening on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024.

I had the pleasure of speaking with the owner and operator, Matt Stiver, who's been in the Wyoming area (from Dubois to Casper), for quite some time. Having worked in the oil and gas industry for years, Matt is making a family dream come true by sharing his family's signature recipes at Neva's, which is lovingly named after his great grandmother, who handed these recipes down through the generations.

Everything is made from scratch, including the delectable caramel syrup, which has to be tasted to even put into words. Also the menu is very portable for those on the go, but still looking for delicious food options.

Get our free mobile app

Bing the foodie that I am, I tried about everything on the menu. While I would be hard pressed to choose a favorite (as it is no secret, I am a super fan of all things breakfast), Matt's take on the traditional Nashville hot chicken (aptly named "Oil City Hot Style"), was top tier. Paired with the mouth watering coleslaw and sweet pickles, I was an instant fan.

As of right now, they are open, Monday through Friday, 6:00 am until 2:00 pm, but they are planning on extending those hours until 8:00 pm starting this Friday (May 3rd, 2024).

Give them follow on the official "Neva's Chicken and Waffles" Facebook page here or their Instagram here.

Top 21 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke