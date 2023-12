One of the best things about Christmas shopping in Casper are the multitude of seasonal shops that open during the holidays.

The latest such store is Brown's Shoe Fit Co., which opened its doors on Friday, December 1st, 2023, inside the Eastridge Mall. They are located across from Zumiez and Hot Topic, right next to the Ka-Ko Joe's video arcade.

According to the official Brown's Shoe Fit Company website:

Each Brown's Shoe Fit Company store is locally owned and offers shoe styles to fit that community.

Brown’s has stores in 12 midwestern states. Your store is stocked with footwear and accessories you and your neighbors are looking for.

They specialize in brands like New Balance, Birkenstock, and Ecco. They also carry several different styles of shoes, from casual, hiking, athletics and boots.

The Casper location is set to close on Sunday, December 31st, 2023.

