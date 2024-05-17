Enjoy ‘Coffee With a Cop’ This Saturday at Casper’s Target

National Police Week 2024 is coming to a close, but you still have one more event to hang out and have some fun with our local peace officers.

Coming up tomorrow morning (Saturday, May 18th, 2024), you have a chance to have coffee with a cop at Target, located inside the Casper's Eastridge Mall.

The official Coffee With a Cop @ Casper Target Store Facebook event page states:

Stop by for a chat and coffee with local law enforcement! This event rounds up National Police Week 2024, all are welcome.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, May 18th, 2024 | 9:00 am - 11:00 am

WHERE: Target - Eastridge Mall | 401 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82609

COST: FREE

AGES: All ages welcome

Head to the Eastridge Mall this Saturday for a cup of joe and some great conversations with some of Casper's finest.

