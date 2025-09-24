Get Creative: Fall Craft Expo Hits Eastridge Mall This Weekend
It's time to bring in the fall season the correct way this Saturday and Sunday at the Eastridge Mall.
The Fall Craft Expo Facebook event page states:
On Saturday, September 27 (11 AM – 7 PM) and Sunday, September 28 (12 PM – 5 PM), Eastridge Mall transforms into a marketplace of creativity at the Fall Craft Expo!
Browse handcrafted goods made with love
Taste delicious baked treats
Support local makers and small businesses right here in our community
When you shop local, you’re not just buying something special — you’re helping neighbors, families, and creators thrive.
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Saturday, September 27th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Sunday, September 28th from noon – 5:00 pm
- WHERE: Eastridge Mall - 601 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82609
- COST: Free!
Bring out the entire family for both days of fun and support our local Wyoming and Casper area vendors.
