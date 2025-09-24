Get Creative: Fall Craft Expo Hits Eastridge Mall This Weekend

It's time to bring in the fall season the correct way this Saturday and Sunday at the Eastridge Mall.

The Fall Craft Expo Facebook event page states:

On Saturday, September 27 (11 AM – 7 PM) and Sunday, September 28 (12 PM – 5 PM), Eastridge Mall transforms into a marketplace of creativity at the Fall Craft Expo!

Browse handcrafted goods made with love

Taste delicious baked treats

Support local makers and small businesses right here in our community

When you shop local, you’re not just buying something special — you’re helping neighbors, families, and creators thrive.

Get our free mobile app

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, September 27th from 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and Sunday, September 28th from noon – 5:00 pm

WHERE: Eastridge Mall - 601 SE Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY 82609

COST: Free!

Bring out the entire family for both days of fun and support our local Wyoming and Casper area vendors.

Funky Junk, Fall Edition September 20, 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media