Goodbye Eastridge Mall: ‘Bath & Body Works’ Moves to New Casper Location

There have been a number of stores and restaurants that have let the Eastridge Mall over the years, but a selective few didn't just pack up shop and leave for good, they just relocated.

Some of those more recent business include, the four individual restaurants that merged to form Craves, Verizon, Buckle and now, Bath & Body Works.

The later three businesses all have relocated to the Blackmore Marketplace. The Buckle moved into the former Pier 1 Imports location that officially closed back in January 2021. The new Bath & Body Works location will be adjacent to that.

The has been no exact date given for when the new store will open, but they are now closed in the mall. Also, the signage on the new storefront does say "Opening Spring 2024" and includes a QR Code that says "JOIN OUR TEAM".

Bath & Body Works was founded in 1990 in New Albany, Ohio. They were originally the beauty line for Express, Inc, with their very first retail store opening in a Cambridge, Massachusetts mall. The specialize in (but are not limited to):

lotions

fragrance

sanitary items

candles

At the end of fiscal year 2023, they currently have 1710 stores, making them the largest bath shop in the United States.

