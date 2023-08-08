Seasonal ‘Spirit Halloween’ Store Is Now Open in Casper

Now that we're almost through the 2023 summer season, it means right now is the perfect time to get a jump on Halloween costumes and decor.

Everyone's favorite seasonal Halloween one-stop shop, Spirit Halloween, is now open (as of Thursday, August 3rd, 2023), in the former Macy's location inside the Eastridge Mall in Casper.

Spirit Halloween specializes in Halloween decorations, costumes, props and accessories. The retailer was originally founded in 1983 and is based out of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Back in 1999, they had a meager 60 seasonal locations. Now they have over 1400 locations across the United States & Canada, since being purchased by Spencer Gifts.

Although the majority of Spirit Halloween locations tend to open around mid August annually and close early in November, their official website is open year round for online orders and delivery.

For more details and information, follow their official Facebook page here.

Get our free mobile app

Last year (April 2022), it was announced that seasonal Halloween store would have a "feature-length family movie", which is aptly titled: Spirit Halloween. It stars Christopher Lloyd, of Back to the Future fame, and Rachael Leigh Cook, probably best known as the female lead in the teen romantic comedy, She's All That and her role in it's 2021 remake, He's All That.

After watching the trailer (see below), it has some horror aspects, but it gives of "Goosebumps" type vibes. The film is currently streaming on Max (formerly HBOMax)

Please Stop Doing These 10 Things at Walmart in Casper