Video Arcade Inside Eastridge Mall Closing Soon

Yet another store is leaving Casper's Eastridge Mall. Ka-Ko Jo's Family Fun Center is preparing to permanently close their doors at the beginning of the new year.

Earlier today (Tuesday, December 19th, 2023), the official Ka-Ko Jo's - Casper Facebook made the announcement, which stated:

📢 Important Announcement! 📢

Dear valued customers,

Our Casper location will be closing its doors and relocating to Billings, MT. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your loyal support over the years.

📍 Last Day at Casper: January 1st, 2024

🕒 Business Hours Until Then: Open regular mall hours

We appreciate each and every one of you who made our time in Casper unforgettable. Thank you for being a part of our journey!

Get our free mobile app

According to the official Ka-Ko Jo's Family Fun website,

Since 2017, owners Sean and Bobbi have been dedicated to curating an exceptional experience for families and friends alike.

Their story begins with their two sons, Kaden and Koen, whose playful spirit inspired the essence of the name. Complemented by a family name, Jo, the resulting name “Ka-Ko Jo’s” is pronounced “Kay-Co Jo’s,” reflecting the warmth and inclusivity that define this family-owned arcade.

With this arcade closing, that will leave Casper with three locations left with an actual video game arcade. They are:

Is this the really the last days of the video arcade?

GAME ON: Video Games That Take Place in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke