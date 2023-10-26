Downtown Casper ‘Village Inn’ Is Now Permanently Closed

Casper has lost another restaurant. The only remaining Village Inn in the area has now permanently closed its doors as of 3:00 pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 25th, 2023).

Village Inn - Closed Sign

The other Village Inn restaurant that was located on the east side of town (across from the Eastridge Mall), permanently closed it's doors back in February 2022. That location is now the semi-recently opened Los Amigos Mexican Food.

Village Inn was a staple in Casper for decades. The restaurant closing was a surprise to both patrons and employees. At this time, it is not known exactly why the location closed

