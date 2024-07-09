One of Casper's favorite chain sandwich shops has permanently closed its doors.

The Blimpie location in the Hilltop Shopping Center is now closed.

At the time of this article, there was no reason given for the sudden closure. Also, the east side location is no longer listed on the Blimpie store locator website, although the Sunrise Shopping Center location is still listed.

CLOSED: Hilltop Shopping Center Loses a Beloved Eatery DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

The other Blimpie location, which is inside of the Sunrise Shopping Center, is still open, although according to a sign posted on their door, they are closed for the rest of today (Tuesday, July 9th, 2024), only.

The sign stated:

We will be closed the rest if today, Tuesday, July 9th! We will see you tomorrow! Thank you for understanding. - Blimpie Staff

One restaurant goer stated the Sunrise location closed today because they had seen an uptick in business and ran out some of the key ingredients.

According to the official Blimpie Caspey WY website:

Blimpie subs CASPER WY has been your neighborhood deli destination for more than five decades. With locations coast to coast, Blimpie is proud to continue serving sub sandwiches with freshly sliced meats and high quality ingredients. Bigger. Better. Blimpie. After over 50 years, Blimpie is still BIGGER and BETTER than ever. Like fresh-sliced bread better. Meats sliced-to-order better. Toppings prepped and sliced that morning better. Piled high and satisfying your hunger better. It’s what we do…better. BIGGER. BETTER. BLIMPIE.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.

Casper's Top 11 Sandwiches