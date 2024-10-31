Casper Mountain Road Is Currently Closed for Halloween 2024

Casper Mountain Road is currently closed.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation announced earlier this morning (Thursday, October 31st, 2024), that Casper Mountain Road is temporarily closed.

The official WYDOT District 2 Facebook page shared a photo of Casper Mountain Road along with a caption that read:

WYO 251 (Casper Mountain Road) remains closed south of Garden Creek. Over 40+ mph winds have drifted much of the road closed. We have crews working now to get it opened, including a motor grader. The multiple vehicles stuck have been removed however we're still working to make it passable.

Please don't try and use this road until we open it. We don't have any information on conditions on the south side of the mountain. Our portion ends at the Hogadon Road turnoff. The rest of the roads are Natrona County's.

Pic is looking north near the Garden Creek intersection.

*See the Facebook post here.*

Get our free mobile app

Casper Residents Share Their Best Halloween Costumes Ever Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke