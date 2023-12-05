Another Casper Restaurant Permanently Closes

It is always sad news when a local business closes its doors. That is the case with Los Amigos Mexican Food.

The restaurant that took over the building that had previously housed Village Inn, had only been open six months, almost to the day. Their soft opening was Friday, August 4th, 2023.

Although their website is still active, signage in the front entrance announced the permanent closure today (Tuesday, December 5th, 2023). The signs read:

Thank you to our loyal customers. We are officially closed. Thank you for your support. Los Amigos.

At the time of this article, no official reason was given for the closure.

