In Less Than 2 Weeks ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ in Casper Will Close Permanently

In early February 2023, the Casper Bed Bath & Beyond location in the Eastridge Mall announced they would be permanently closing their doors, although they weren't for sure of the exact date.

That date is now know.

If the countdown in the window is accurate, they are set to close on Monday, April 24th.

The entire store is on sale, at this point, including fixtures, with items being priced anywhere from fifty to seventy percent off, but do keep in mind, all sales all sales are final.

Earlier this year, (January 18th, 2023), it was reported that the two Wyoming locations were being sparred, but at least as far as Casper goes, that is not the case.

It was also reported that Bed Bath & Beyond opened 2023 by warning their investors that it may not survive the year. On January 5th, 2023, shares of the company plunged nearly 30% on the stock market, and the company announced it had "substantial doubt" in being able to continue to operate as a business.

