Another store will soon be leaving the Eastridge Mall, but in this case, all of their stores will be closing soon.

Rue 21 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing all of its 541 stores. The Pittsburgh-based clothing retailer is a staple for young adult and "trendy" clothing. They are also a staple in malls throughout the the country.

This will be the third time Rue 21 has filed for bankruptcy in recent years. The first time was back in 2003, and then again, more recently, in 2017.

According to a recent article posted by CNN, the company's CEO, Michele Pascoe stated:

[Rue 21] was negatively impacted by challenges stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and related adverse market trends, including a shift in consumer shopping patterns from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to online retailers and changing consumer preferences.

The Casper location doesn't have a set last date of business as of the time of this article, but there is already signage posted inside and out of the store that states "all sales are final".

Also, the official Rue 21 website currently states:

OUR SITE IS BEING UPDATED

CHECK BACK SOON

'Rue 21' Closing Stores: Casper's Eastridge Mall Location Included

Currently, it has been reported that the clothing retailer is operating in forty-five states throughout the country and employs over 5000 people.

