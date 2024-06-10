Casper Food Truck ‘Neva’s Chicken and Waffles’ Is Closing

Casper is losing another one of our beloved food trucks. Neva's Chicken and Waffles announced last evening (Sunday, June 9th, 2024), that they will be ceasing operations.

The food truck that specialized in an on-the-go style of chicken and waffles opened up just a few months ago (their soft opening was back on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024).

The announcement was made on the official Neva's Chicken and Waffles Facebook page with a heartfelt message that read:

All, due to ongoing logistical challenges, the difficult decision has been made to cease operation of Neva’s Chicken and Waffles. We are grateful for everyone who came out to support us. A special thanks to the other food truck operators in this community who offered support and guidance.

There were numerous people in the comment section giving words of encouragement, even asking if it was possible for Neva's to still come out for the occasional special event.

Get our free mobile app

After becoming mobile and leaving their original Mills location (at 4718 West Yellowstone Highway), Neva's was recently at several other spots around the Casper area, including Mobile Onsite Oil, Mountain Hops Brewhouse, and Oil City Beer Company.

One thing is for certain, they will be greatly missed. Here's to hoping that they can reopen sometime in the future.

Top 21 Best Places to Get a Hamburger in Casper Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke