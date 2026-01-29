It is always sad when we lose a restaurant, fast food or otherwise, but it's even worse when lose an entire chain, specifically throughout the entire state.

That is now the case since Hardee's final two Wyoming locations have closed their doors permanently. On Friday, December 20th, 2025, both the Buffalo and Gillette locations closed.

You may remember that both Casper Hardee's locations closed without warning back in July of 2023. It was reported at the time that burger franchise had declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy after closing 39 restaurants that year.

Personally, I was sad to lose Hardee's, because in my humble opinion, as far as chain fast food restaurants go, they had the best burgers. As a matter of fact, their mushroom and swiss burger was not only one of my favorites, but is singlehandedly responsible for me liking mushroom gravy at a fairly young age (I saw the commercial for it back in 1987 and have been a fan ever since).

Also, there chicken fingers and breakfast options were step above the rest. That being said, their prices were exceedingly high, but I am a firm believer in you get what you pay for.

According to a recent report, seventy-seven Hardee's locations have permanently closed in the last year in multiple states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and of course, right here in the Cowboy State.

In Casper, the Wyoming Boulevard location is now a Pluto's Vape Shop. The building location off 1st Street is currently for sale.

