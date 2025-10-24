Dave’s Hot Chicken Sets Its Sights on Wyoming with Three New Locations

Another food option is making its way to the Cowboy State. The Los Angeles-based chicken chain, Dave's Hot Chicken is expanding to the Rocky Mountain area, with new franchises opening up in Montana in November 2025 and three Wyoming cities in 2026.

Which Wyoming Cities Are Getting Dave's Hot Chicken restaurants?

The new locations are planned for Cheyenne, Casper and Laramie.

What Prompted the Wyoming Expansion?

According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, a franchise group called Montana Chicken Company is planning on opening the Wyoming locations after recently opening a Dave's Hot Chicken location in Montana.

At the time of this article, there is already one location that recently opened in Billings, and two more are planned in Missoula and Great Falls respectively, which are estimated to be open next month (November 2025).

What Does Dave Hot Chicken Specialize in?

Dave's is a fast casual restaurant that was founded in 2017 in Koreatown, Los Angles, California, by childhood friends Dave Kopushyan (who is the franchise's namesake), Arman Oganesyan, and brothers, Tommy and Gary Rubenyan. The chain was by the no frills approach of In N Out Burger, and features a simplified menu of items including chicken tenders, sliders, house-made "kale slaw", french & cheese fries, and macaroni and cheese.

There is no set opening date for the Wyoming locations yet, but one of Montana Chicken Company's owners, Luke Prime, stated he was hoping to have the Cheyenne location open mid-to-late 2026.

