New Mobile Mexican Kitchen Rolls Into Casper With Authentic Flavors

Nothing gets me more excited then getting new food choices in Casper. Recently, a new Mexican food delivery service has opened up in town.

Tamales Legendario is now open for business

The company is run and owned by Nathaniel Lujan and Teresa Isais, who are following in their respective father's footsteps with selling food locally. I had the pleasure of speaking with Nathaniel about the new business venture.

What exactly is Tamales Legendario?

Authentic Mexican flavors, deep roots, serving more than food... we serve community.

Here at Tamales Legendarios, we’re more than just a traditional Mexican food and tamale business, we’re a family-based restaurant built on legacy, love, and community.

Our story began with two hardworking Hispanic men who poured their heart into making homemade tamales and burritos, right from their kitchen. For years, they shared their food with neighbors, friends, and strangers alike, turning their passion into a community staple. Their vision lives on through us.

We honor their legacy by continuing that same tradition:

Serving authentic, home-style Mexican food

Welcoming people from all walks of life

Creating a warm, inclusive space where everyone feels at home

Whether you’re looking for the best tamales in town, a quick bite, or to gather with family and friends, all are welcome at our table.

Where are you located?

We're officially on the move. We’re excited to begin this journey with our amazing community. Right now, we’re doing scheduled pop-ups, and we’ll be posting all the details on the Tamales Legendario Facebook page.

We will also be selling food at the Rialto Casper for all of their shows. On Sundays, which is our tamale day, we are out of the commercial kitchen at The Gaslight Social.

Make sure to give Tamales Legendario the follow on Facebook (by clicking here) to stay abreast on all their upcoming events and check out these photos from some of their most recent events around the city.

