New ‘La Cocina’ Mexican Restaurant Grand Opening is Today in Casper

The east side of Casper is getting yet another new Mexican restaurant. La Cocina is having their grand opening for their second location today (Thursday, August 24th, 2023).

The news has been announced on all of La Cocina's social media pages (Instagram and Facebook). Also, the official Facebook event page states:

Join us on August 24th, 2023 as we open our doors to our Casper community at our new location at 4110 Centennial Hills Blvd next to Hilltop National Bank ☺️ We will be open from 11 am - 9 pm servicing at our new hours of:

Monday through Thursday 11 am - 9 pm

Friday and Saturday 11 am - 10 pm

Sunday 11 am - 8 pm

We can’t wait to serve y’all at this wonderful new location. We hope to see you there and welcome you to our table ♥️

It is always refreshing to see our local businesses striving and expanding.

