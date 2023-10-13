New Coffee Shop Opening in Mills This Weekend

There's a brand new coffee shop opening up in the Casper area this Saturday (October 13th, 2023).

Sip's Coffee Co is opening up in Mills.

They made the announcement via their official Facebook page with a photo of the shop and a caption that read:

ATTENTION MILLS, WYOMING

The time has finally come. We will see YOU tomorrow (Saturday, October 14) at 7am for our first official day IN BUSINESS ☕️

Stay tuned for information on our grand opening event Business hours at ALL locations: Sunday: 7am-5pm Monday-Friday: 530am-630pm Saturday: 7am-630pm

Sip's Coffee Co now has locations in Glenrock, Douglas and Mills.

