New Coffee Shop Opening in Mills This Weekend

New Coffee Shop Opening in Mills This Weekend

Sip's Coffee Co via Facebook

There's a brand new coffee shop opening up in the Casper area this Saturday (October 13th, 2023).

Sip's Coffee Co is opening up in Mills.

They made the announcement via their official Facebook page with a photo of the shop and a caption that read:

ATTENTION MILLS, WYOMING
The time has finally come. We will see YOU tomorrow (Saturday, October 14) at 7am for our first official day IN BUSINESS ☕️
Stay tuned for information on our grand opening event

Business hours at ALL locations:

Sunday: 7am-5pm

Monday-Friday: 530am-630pm

Saturday: 7am-630pm

Get our free mobile app

Sip's Coffee Co now has locations in Glenrock, Douglas and Mills.

New Shoe Store Is Now Open Inside the Wolcott Galleria

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

'Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment' Is Now Open in Casper's Eastridge Mall

Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke

Filed Under: coffee shop, Grand Opening, Mills, Sip's Coffee Co.
Categories: Casper Events, Casper News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 104.7 KISS-FM