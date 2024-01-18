New Mexican Restaurant Now Open on Casper’s East Side

There is a brand new restaurant in the Home Depot parking lot area. Charrito's Mexican Restaurant is now open.

Located in the former "Glazed and Confuzed" building (4910 East 2nd Street), Charrito's is having it's grand opening today (Thursday, January 18th, 2024).

I had the chance to try out their wares and the food is pretty good. It is reminiscent of other local Mexican restaurants, like Ponchos, but they definitely have their own unique flavors and menu items.

I spoke with the employees and they stated that Charrito's will be open seven days a week, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm.

It is also worth noting that they do have the drive through up and running for those to go orders.

This will be the fourth different restaurant to be housed in the location. Glazed and Confuzed was the most recent, having permanently closed their doors late last year (September 11th, 2023). Prior to that, Craves was in the same location, and they permanently closed on December 10th, 2022.

The building was initially built as a Chipotle, back on November 17th, 2016, but it permanently closed just about two years later in July of 2018.

