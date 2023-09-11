Casper Loses Another Restaurant: ‘Glazed and Confuzed’ Is Now Permanently Closed

It is always sad to see a locally owned business close it doors.

Last Friday (September 8th, 2023), Glazed and Confuzed announced via their now deactivated Facebook page, that they were permanently closing their doors.

In a since deleted Facebook message, the business stated:

I'm sorry to say that tonight is the last evening of operation for G&C. We truly appreciate those who supported us.

Glazed and Confuzed first opened their doors about nine months ago (on Friday, January 20th, 2023). The business was opened by brothers, Richard and Ray Konkler, who were also the previous owner of Windy City Delivery.

At the time of this article, no reason was given for the closure.

