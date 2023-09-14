City of Casper Closes Mike Sedar Pool Due to Weather Conditions

City of Casper Closes Mike Sedar Pool Due to Weather Conditions

Casper's early spring weather has halted the fun on the water. Mike Sedar Pool is closed today, but is scheduled to reopen tomorrow.

A recent news release from the City of Casper states:

In anticipation of a chilly forecast, Mike Sedar Pool is closed, Thursday, Sept. 14th (2023), but will reopen Friday, Sept. 15th. Today’s swim lessons will be rescheduled
for Friday at regularly scheduled times.
The pool will be open Sept. 15th from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm for fitness swim and 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm for Open Swim. The pool will be open Saturday, Sept. 16th, from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm for the final Open Swim of the season.
Mike Sedar will host the Pooch Pool Party Sunday, Sept. 17th beginning at noon.

Click here to register your dog for the upcoming Pooch Pool Party.

